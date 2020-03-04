SLCC Student Association treats Bruins to Mardi Gras celebration

Salt Lake Community College broke out the beads last week in celebration of Mardi Gras.

The event, hosted by the SLCC Student Association, took place Feb. 25 at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus. The festivities included Cajun food, palm readers, casino style games and live Jazz music.

Mardi Gras, which is French for “Fat Tuesday,” originated hundreds if not thousands of years ago, as a day of indulgence before the religious observation of lent in which Christians commit to giving up some of their most tempting luxuries for 40 days.

Vukota Brunker, Central Region V.P. of the Student Association says, “This is the second year we’ve done this event. Last year we received such an overwhelming amount of positive feedback that we had to bring it back … we want to try to make this an annual event.”

Students started the night out with $1,000 in chips to use at the game tables. Winnings were traded in for raffle tickets and then entered into the drawing for blankets, hydro flasks and a camping hammock.

Students Eddy Galindo and Jamie Chong walked away feeling pretty good about their future after a mystical tarot card reading.

“It was really cool. It looks like we have some travel in our future,” Chong states.

“I loved the jazz music; we were able to try out some of our dance moves that we learned in our social dance class!” Galindo says.

The Mardi Gras party was open to partygoers until 11 p.m. that evening.