SLCC prepares for possible impacts of coronavirus

Salt Lake Community College students woke up Friday to an email from President Deneece Huftalin regarding the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

According to Huftalin, SLCC is actively monitoring the situation and working closely with the Utah Department of Health to assess and prepare for the possible impact to our region.

Currently, the UDOH reports that no one has been diagnosed with the virus in Utah. As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S.

SLCC urges students to review the college’s emergency procedures and to sign up for the school’s Emergency Alert System for up-to-date information.