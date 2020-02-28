Last chance to apply for 2020-21 scholarships

Salt Lake Community College’s continuing student scholarship deadline for the 2020-21 school year is rapidly approaching.

Sunday is the last day to apply for these scholarships, and the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships has been actively reminding students via posters and email to submit their applications and all follow-up requirements before it’s too late.

SLCC offers over 124 privately funded scholarships and many tuition waiver opportunities totaling over a million dollars in financial assistance for SLCC students each year. Thousands of dollars in scholarship funding go un-awarded because of low or no student applications, or applications that are incomplete or submitted with poor essays.

SLCC students who have not yet applied for scholarships can find instructions on the main scholarship page.

The SLCC Scholarship Team also reminds all students who have already completed the application to be sure to log in to the application site and check on any remaining follow-up items on the dashboard, and that all sections of the application are complete — including the letter of recommendation.