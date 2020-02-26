Students of every major can gain from the PSL

I’d like to paint a picture that isn’t hard for SLCC students to imagine: you’ve finished your classes for the day, braved windchills that whipped through your parka like it wasn’t there, and coughed through inversion that is thick enough to draw circles in. As you trudge across campus, you wonder, is it worth it to visit the Presentation Skills Lab this afternoon?

The labs from 4:30-6:30 p.m. aren’t your only options for the PSL, but they may be the hardest to get to, especially when your favorite pajama pants are waiting at home and you’re into a new series on Netflix. Many of your professors will ask you to give presentations, and whether you attend a morning or afternoon session, the PSL will give you the skills to overcome anxiety, gain career-building interview skills, and amplify your performance.

The Presentation Skills Lab is a free, open lab created to assist students with their presentation assignments. As students, we will be asked to give presentations across disciplines, in a variety of classes, in ways we couldn’t have dreamed of.

For many, giving presentations is anxiety-inducing; maybe you’ve never given a presentation before, or you have and you know that your palms get sweaty and you feel as if you’re standing in a bucket of ice.

Feeling anxiety about public speaking is normal. If you want to overcome it, come to the PSL. We’ll give you the tools to harness your fear and be an effective public speaker.

Public speaking is more important than it might seem; every line of work involves public speaking in some form. Last semester, I gave a presentation in my Calligraphy class, proving that even art students have to give presentations.

Why do our professors like to torture us so? Because presenting helps us develop the professional skills we need to communicate well in the workplace and to get the jobs we want.

When interviewing for a position, you will use presentation skills to convince potential employers that you have what it takes. When seeking representation in a gallery, you will use presentation skills to show your portfolio. Learning these skills while we’re undergraduates is an investment in our futures. Come to the lab and we’ll give you the skills to highlight your best self.

Some who attend the lab see an increase in the quality of their grades. At the PSL, we help students to amplify their performances and shine as public speakers. We can work on organization models to give clarity to your presentation, create strong introductions and conclusions, and narrow your topic.

Most times, students who are struggling with their presentations don’t realize their topic is too broad until they visit the Presentation Skills Lab. Sometimes, it’s good to have another person who can help you get back on track.

When you visit the PSL, a Communication professor will be there with the guidance you need to help you amplify your performance.

Springtime weather this semester may be unpredictable; it may snow (again), and there may be icicles dangling from your eyebrows. The Presentation Skills Lab, however, is toasty and warm, and with new expanded dates & times, the lab is more available to you than ever.

We now meet every Monday at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus in TB 323A from 9 to 11 a.m., and again from 1 to 3 p.m. Every Tuesday, we meet at South City Campus in room 2-131 from 10 a.m. to noon, and again from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. On Wednesdays, we return to Taylorsville Redwood and meet from 9 to 11 a.m., and again from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

If you can resist the lure of Netflix, these labs will help you gain skills and confidence. If you can’t resist the lure of staying home in your pajamas, we have an online lab that meets every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For the WebEx URL, visit our page at slcc.edu/pslslcc.

Join us in the PSL–we’ll help you amplify your performance!

Emma Fox is an intern with the SLCC Communication Department.