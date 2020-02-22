Donate blood to help save lives

American Red Cross donate blood today sign
According to the American Red Cross, a single blood donation can save up to three lives. (Amanda Romney, American Red Cross)

The American Red Cross has partnered with the Thayne Center for Service & Learning to host a blood drive this Monday, Feb. 24, at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus. The event will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Student Event Center.

Although walk-ins are welcome, an appointment will help expedite your donation. Appointments can be made by going to redcrossblood.org or by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds a patient in the U.S. will require a blood donation.

