Photos: SLCC women’s basketball in Bruin Arena

SLCC guard Ashley Scoggins (5) reverses her dribble against Eastern Wyoming defender Emma Strom (30) during a Nov. 29 game in Bruin Arena. (Taylor Munroe)
Salt Lake Community College women’s basketball (19-6) will finish the regular season on the road. The Bruins end Scenic West Athletic Conference action at Snow College on Thursday and at USU Eastern on Saturday. The Region 18 tournament begins Feb. 27.
Click on an image thumbnail to open the gallery.
SLCC women’s basketball head coach Marcelina Grayer draws up a play in the huddle as her team looks on against CNCC on Jan. 4. (Taylor Munroe)
SLCC sophomore guard Rafaella Piassa (11) dribbles into the front court against CNCC on Jan. 4. (Taylor Munroe)
SLCC guard Ashley Scoggins (5) shoots a three-pointer over Snow College defender Rachel Roberts (31) on Jan. 23. (Taylor Munroe)
SLCC guard guard Kalee Philips (22) tries passing over Snow defender Lexi Peterson (20) during a Jan. 23 game in Bruin Arena. (Taylor Munroe)
SLCC sophomore center Leichan Williams (44) looks to pass from the top of the key during a Jan. 23 game against Snow College. (Taylor Munroe)
From left to right: Riley Frith, Jalyn VanDyke, Ashley Scoggins and Cameron Mooney ham it up during SLCC’s 65-30 win over Snow College on Jan. 23. (Taylor Munroe)
SLCC sophomore guard Fatoumata Jallow (12) dribbles up the floor against USU Eastern on Feb. 6. Jallow would go on to the SWAC Player of the Week award for Feb. 2-8.
SLCC guard Fatoumata Jallow (12) surveys the USU Eastern defense before making her move during a Feb. 6 game in Bruin Arena. (Taylor Munroe)
SLCC forward Awa Sidibe (15) goes strong to the basket against USU Eastern guard Morgan Toluono during a Feb. 6 game in Bruin Arena. (Taylor Munroe)
SLCC women’s basketball head coach Marcelina Grayer settles her Bruins down during a timeout during the game against USU Eastern on Feb. 6. (Taylor Munroe)
From left to right: Leichan Williams, Fatoumata Jallow, Hazel Fui, Awa Sidibe and Ashley Scoggins rest during a timeout against USU Eastern on Feb. 6. (Taylor Munroe)
SLCC sophomore guard Teuila Alofipo (25) drives past CNCC defenders Alyssa Citivak (24) and Stacey Rodriguez during a Feb. 8 game in Bruin Arena. (Taylor Munroe)
SLCC guard Aminata Diakite (14) look to pass the ball against CNCC on Feb. 8. (Taylor Munroe)
SLCC freshman forward Awa Sidibe (15) takes a shot after creating space from CNCC guard Cortney Lemon (10) during a Feb. 8 game in Bruin Arena. (Taylor Munroe)
From left to right: Riley Frith, Aminata Diakite and Sisilia Kaufusi cheer their teammates on during SLCC’s 95-42 win over CNCC on Feb. 8. (Taylor Munroe)