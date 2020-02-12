Unique musical within a musical premiering at Grand Theatre

Beginning Thursday, the Grand Theatre will present “The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)” — a play where one story becomes a variation of five musicals.

Created by Eric Rockwell and Joanne Bogart, the work is a satire of musical theater following a woman struggling to pay her rent. Seth Miller, the Grand Theatre’s interim director, says the show ranks among his all-time favorites.

“The writing is absolutely brilliant,” Miller says. “The writers really, really did their homework. They must have done so much research because every sort of musical theater genre that they’re spoofing is done so well and so perfectly, and the show is just so much fun.”

The play’s first act begins with the story “Corn!” set in the musical styles of Rodgers and Hammerstein; followed by “A Little Complex,” inspired by Stephen Sondheim; “Dear Abby,” influenced from Jerry Herman; “Aspects of Junita,” based on the works of Andrew Lloyd Webber; and “Speakeasy,” from the works of John Kander and Fred Ebb.

Miller notes the five musical theater genres the play spoofs are different from others because audiences will be able to watch those genres wrapped up into one show.

“The production team and crew are always great, and the cast is what has made this so enjoyable,” Miller says. “The cast is all so phenomenally talented, and they’re just a good bunch of people to work with.”

Monica Hernandez, a concurrent-enrollment high school student, says the show’s name is intriguing enough for her to consider attending.

“I would need a little bit more information, but based on the name, I think I would be interested,” she says.

The play opens Thursday and runs Wednesday-Saturday until March 7. The play starts at 7:30 p.m. daily, with a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23 for the general public.

SLCC students receive one complimentary ticket and up to three at half-price, and faculty and staff receive up to four half-price tickets. Visit the Grand Theatre for more details.