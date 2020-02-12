Photos: SLCC men’s basketball vs. USU Eastern

The SLCC men’s basketball team poses for a team photo after the win over USU Eastern on Feb. 6. Salt Lake is currently 9-0 in conference play and 23-4 overall. (Mary Stagg)
No. 9 Salt Lake Community College defeated USU Eastern 69-55 in Bruin Arena on Feb. 6. SLCC (23-4 overall, 9-0 SWAC) is currently undefeated in conference play and the odds-on favorite to win the Region 18 title. The region tournament begins Feb. 27-29.
Globe photographer Mary Stagg was in Bruin Arena to take pictures of the action. Click on an image to open the gallery.
SLCC guard Justice Hill (3) gets ready to pass the ball as he drives by a USU Eastern defender during a Scenic West Athletic Conference game on Feb. 6. (Mary Stagg)
SLCC forward Matt Gray (32, foreground) squares off against a USU Eastern defender during a Scenic West Athletic Conference game on Feb. 6. (Mary Stagg)
SLCC forward Matt Gray (32) drives to the basket against a USU Eastern defender during a Scenic West Athletic Conference game on Feb. 6. (Mary Stagg)
SLCC guard Christian Popoola (4) finds an opening in the USU Eastern defense during a Scenic West Athletic Conference game in Bruin Arena on Feb. 6. (Mary Stagg)
SLCC guard James Lee (5) prepares to pass the ball to an open teammate as USU Eastern guard Dillon Sorensen (24) plays defense during a Scenic West Athletic Conference game on Feb. 6. (Mary Stagg)
SLCC forward Matt Gray (32) leaps to shoot between USU Eastern’s Gabriel Oliveira (44) and Dillon Sorensen (24) during a Scenic West Athletic Conference game on Feb. 6. (Mary Stagg)
SLCC cheerleaders chant “Defense” during the home game against USU Eastern on Feb. 6 in Bruin Arena. (Mary Stagg)
SLCC forward Tutu Majok (23) converts a shot over several USU Eastern defenders during a Scenic West Athletic Conference game on Feb. 6. (Mary Stagg)
The SLCC men’s basketball team celebrates the win against USU Eastern on Feb. 6. The Bruins play their next home game on Feb. 15 against College of Southern Idaho. (Mary Stagg)