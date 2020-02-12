Photos: SLCC men’s basketball vs. USU Eastern

No. 9 Salt Lake Community College defeated USU Eastern 69-55 in Bruin Arena on Feb. 6. SLCC (23-4 overall, 9-0 SWAC) is currently undefeated in conference play and the odds-on favorite to win the Region 18 title. The region tournament begins Feb. 27-29.

Globe photographer Mary Stagg was in Bruin Arena to take pictures of the action. Click on an image to open the gallery.