Presidential impeachment trial holds little interest to young voters

Ever since his highly publicized campaign and eventual presidency in 2016, President Donald Trump has dominated the news in a previously unprecedented way.

During Trump’s presidency, political news has progressed from nightly newscasts and daily articles to immediate stories and Twitter reactions — often from the president himself. In many ways, the Senate’s impeachment trial became the latest culmination of these tensions.

On Feb. 5, the Senate voted to acquit President Trump on two articles of impeachment. Republican senator Mitt Romney of Utah crossed party lines by voting to convict on the first article of impeachment, abuse of power. Romney became the first senator in U.S. history to vote to remove a president from his own party.

Countless articles and live broadcasts chronicled the daily trial proceedings. A presidency was hanging in the balance, so why does it seem like young people — college students in particular — didn’t care?

As Trump’s impeachment trial came to a close last week, Salt Lake Community College students shared their opinions on the importance and relevance of the hearings.

“I’m not following the impeachment stuff. I’m just sick of hearing about it, says Javier Acosta, a freshman at SLCC, major undecided. “They’re not going to get enough votes to impeach him anyway, so it makes no difference.”

“I’m not really keeping up with it,” says Bodhi Debry, a sophomore at SLCC majoring in business. “I don’t have enough time to keep up with every new Trump thing. It’s always something new. I’m too busy to read everything he does.”

“I’ve followed it a little bit, not a lot of it though. I’m just sick of all the political arguments,” says Serge Art, an undecided freshman at SLCC.

“Yeah, I’ve followed it. It’s a big story right now. I think it’s important,” says Arlind Asllani, a sophomore at SLCC majoring in general studies.