Snow day, power outage impact South City Campus

Snowy South City Campus
South City Campus remains covered in snow Feb. 4 after a severe winter storm forced SLCC to close all campuses the previous day. (Will Samsky)

Salt Lake Community College students faced a couple setbacks earlier this week.

On Sunday, local forecasts predicted a heavy winter storm with 6-12 inches of snow in the Salt Lake Valley. In preparation for the coming storm, many educational institutions declared a “snow day” Monday.

SLCC originally closed its campuses through 11 a.m. before closing all campuses for the day as the weather worsened.

SLCC students experienced another hiccup Tuesday when the South City Campus lost power. Rocky Mountain Power received a report of a meter cabinet equipment failure around 9 a.m. that affected over 3,000 customers. Technicians repaired the equipment by 11 a.m.

According to SLCC’s maintenance crew, another power outage occurred around 1 p.m. at South City Campus. As of 3 p.m. the outage had not been fully restored, forcing SLCC to close the campus beginning at 4 p.m.

Students can call the campus information hotline at 801-957-4636 for further updates.

