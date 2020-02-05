Snow day, power outage impact South City Campus

Salt Lake Community College students faced a couple setbacks earlier this week.

On Sunday, local forecasts predicted a heavy winter storm with 6-12 inches of snow in the Salt Lake Valley. In preparation for the coming storm, many educational institutions declared a “snow day” Monday.

SLCC originally closed its campuses through 11 a.m. before closing all campuses for the day as the weather worsened.

UPDATE: Due to the worsening conditions, Salt Lake Community College and all campuses will be closed today (Monday). Classes will resume Tuesday morning. Visit https://t.co/b6rD90YeZE, (801) 957-SLCC, or SLCC social media for updates. #SnowDay — Salt Lake CC (@SaltLakeCC) February 3, 2020

SLCC students experienced another hiccup Tuesday when the South City Campus lost power. Rocky Mountain Power received a report of a meter cabinet equipment failure around 9 a.m. that affected over 3,000 customers. Technicians repaired the equipment by 11 a.m.

According to SLCC’s maintenance crew, another power outage occurred around 1 p.m. at South City Campus. As of 3 p.m. the outage had not been fully restored, forcing SLCC to close the campus beginning at 4 p.m.

Due to power outages in Salt Lake City, our South City Campus will close at 4PM today (Tuesday). All classes and activities will be cancelled this evening and resume in the morning. Thank you! — Salt Lake CC (@SaltLakeCC) February 4, 2020

Students can call the campus information hotline at 801-957-4636 for further updates.