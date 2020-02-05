Photos: ParkCity Fashion Week

ParkCity Fashion Week hosted its first-ever runway show during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 26.
Globe photographer Gina Portugal attended the event and captured some of the designs created by students and alumni from the Salt Lake Community College Fashion Institute. Click on a picture below to open the gallery.
SLCC Fashion Institute graduate Davis Hong was a featured designer at Park City Fashion Week. (Gina Portugal)
McKell Maddox’s approach is form-fitting silhouettes that accentuate the wearer’s figure. Her designs feature patterns and embroidery that make a bold statement for the viewer. (Gina Portugal)
Futura Futuro is a fashion house that experiments with combination of patters, colors, and textures that are and modern, youthful and bright for fashionistas with a bold personality. (Gina Portugal)
Jeanne Akita approach is to combine nature’s elements and color to design sustainable fashion through the art of felting. (Gina Portugal)
SLCC Fashion Institute graduate Callista Collier and artist Jimmi Toro collaborated for this collection inspired by classical art pieces, delivering color block that marries preppy and casual looks. (Gina Portugal)
SLCC Fashion Institute’s Leo Weffer was recruited by designers Collier and Toro to help out with their latest collection. (Gina Portugal)
Heggy Gonzalez is a designer based in Orem, Utah. Her latest collection consisted of ’60s inspired designs, such as this fringe minidress. (Gina Portugal)