Photos: ParkCity Fashion Week

By
,
-
0

ParkCity Fashion Week hosted its first-ever runway show during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 26.

Globe photographer Gina Portugal attended the event and captured some of the designs created by students and alumni from the Salt Lake Community College Fashion Institute. Click on a picture below to open the gallery.

Related

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here