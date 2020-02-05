President Huftalin honored at Women’s Leadership Celebration at Sundance Film Festival

Women's Leadership Celebration honorees stand together
From left to right: Ruth Watkins, Astrid Tuminez, Marlene Tromp, Deneece Huftalin, Bethami Dobkin and Noelle Cockett. Each woman received recognition for their leadership in education at the Sundance Film Festival Women’s Leadership Celebration on Jan. 30. (Courtesy of Zions Bank)

On Jan. 30, Salt Lake Community College President Deneece Huftalin was recognized for her leadership in education at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival Women’s Leadership Celebration in Salt Lake City.

Official portrait of President Deneece Huftalin
Deneece Huftalin became president of Salt Lake Community College in 2014. (Ed Rosenberger)

According to a press release from Zions Bank, Huftalin was among six college and university presidents honored for their influence on higher education in Utah and Idaho.

“We’re pleased to honor six college presidents who are exemplary leaders in their own right, and who are collectively shaping the future of our region,” Scott Anderson, Zions Bank president and CEO, said in the release.

Other Leadership in Education honorees included President Noelle Cockett, Utah State University; President Beth Dobkin, Westminster College; President Marlene Tromp, Boise State University; President Astrid Tuminez, Utah Valley University; and President Ruth Watkins, University of Utah.

This is the seventh year Zions Bank and Sundance Institute have partnered to put on this event focusing on the leadership of women.

