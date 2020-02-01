Photos: 2020 Sundance Film Festival

By
-
0
Egyptian Theatre lit up at night
Festivalgoers wait outside under the street lights of the Egyptian Theatre on Main Street in Park City. (Jared Stanger)

The Globe is in Salt Lake City and Park City to capture the sights and sounds of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Click a thumbnail below to open the photo gallery.

Related

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here