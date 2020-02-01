Arts and EntertainmentFeatures Photos: 2020 Sundance Film Festival By Globe Staff - February 1, 2020 0 Festivalgoers wait outside under the street lights of the Egyptian Theatre on Main Street in Park City. (Jared Stanger) The Globe is in Salt Lake City and Park City to capture the sights and sounds of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Click a thumbnail below to open the photo gallery. Salt Lake Community College’s South City Campus hosts several 2020 Sundance Film Festival screenings in the Grand Theatre. (Melissa Juarez) Shalini Kantayya premieres her documentary “Coded Bias” during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in the Grand Theatre. (Melissa Juarez) Alan S. Kim stands front and center at the “Minari” movie premiere during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. (Jared Stanger) Alan S. Kim basks in the limelight of his crowd-pleasing performance in “Minari” during the film’s premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. (Jared Stanger) Diego Luna tries to avoid men who swarm him to collect autographs during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. (Jared Stanger) An Acura MDX is parked on the side of Main Street. Acura, the official vehicle of the festival, will provide 125 Acura MDX cars to provide complimentary rides to festival teams, film teams, and talent. (Will Samsky) Movie and concert posters fill a marquee on Main Street. The 2020 Sundance Film Festival will show 118 feature films this year. (Will Samsky) Entrance to Sundance Co-Op on Main St. in Park City. The 2020 Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2. (Jared Stanger) Related Photos: Noche Flamenca at the Grand Theatre The Grand brings the house down for Sundance Photos: 2017 Student Art Showcase