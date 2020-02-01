Transfer tips for SLCC students

In the midst of a new semester, many Salt Lake Community College students begin to think about transferring to local universities.

Four-year schools regularly visit SLCC campuses to help students explore academic programs and assist with questions about the transfer process. Still, preparing to enter a university can be a challenge for community college students.

Some students, like Angelica Aldama, say the transfer process can be overwhelming, especially when it comes to moving to a bigger, more demanding institution without knowing exactly which steps to follow.

“The process of transferring to another school is very stressful. Getting the information that you need can be challenging sometimes,” says Aldama, who is transferring to the University of Utah. Meeting with an advisor and attending transfer events helped her with her transfer process, she adds.

Glory Johnson-Stanton, manager for Multicultural Student Success Initiatives at the Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs, says SLCC staff can also help students prepare to transfer.

“It’s important for us to help students with the transition to the new school after they have been accepted,” says Johnson-Stanton, noting that transfer events and talking to an academic advisor are good resources that can help with the process.

Johnson-Stanton says she wishes SLCC had a representative at these four-year schools to help transfer students feel more comfortable as they adapt to the new academic environment.

Utah State University and the University of Utah are among the schools that provide online resources to help transfer students through the process. Questions about financial aid, credit transfer and majors are the biggest concerns that students have at the time of transferring.

Several Utah universities will hold transfer events during the month of February in the Student Center at Taylorsville Redwood Campus. During these transfer visits, students can talk to advisors from the colleges to discuss transfer opportunities, academic plans and to help students with questions and information that they may need.

Visit the Transfer Center for more information on transfer visits, dates, attending colleges and more.