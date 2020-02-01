How SLCC students can be career-ready

Students typically come to college with a plan.

For some at Salt Lake Community College, that plan includes graduating with an associate degree and moving directly into a new career. Despite the hours of classwork, students may not always feel ready to tackle the workforce confidently. But, SLCC offers resources for students who feel a little unprepared.

Career Services can help students with mock interviews, e-portfolios and introductions to networking opportunities to connect with professionals within their fields.

“The goal of these programs is to direct and help students find work based off the training they’ve received at SLCC,” says Alysha Jenkins, a career coach at the South City Campus.

Zack Vierig, a welding and fabrication major at the Westpointe Campus, says school has prepared him as best as it can for the workforce.

“There is only so much a college can do,” he says. “Some of the best experience I have gotten was through actual real-world situations that school can’t teach or isn’t part of the curriculum. As a whole, the formal education side of it is great.”

Being prepared to enter the workforce also involves some other areas that need to be explored, Jenkins notes.

“Attending the job fair that is held every year is a great way for you to prepare for the workforce,” she says. “This is a great time for students to network and be speak with professionals that could possibly be their employer.”

When planning to attend one of these career fairs, a good rule of advice is having a strong portfolio. While this is specifically important for students in creative fields, Jenkins says non-art majors should also be prepared by having e-portfolios handy to showcase their skills and knowledge.

With easy access to Career Services on every SLCC campus, students are highly encouraged to utilize these resources. Kevin Springer, a career coach at the Westpointe and South City campuses, says the sooner students take advantage of the services, the better.

“Having a polished resume before graduating is one of the best ways you can help yourself,” he says. “We can help you get jobs, so you don’t want to miss out on an opportunity to get into your career field before graduating just because your resume isn’t completed.”

Contact SLCC Career Services for more information or to make an appointment.