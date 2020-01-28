Letter from the Editor: Sundance preview

Each year, the Sundance Film Festival takes up residence in Utah for 10 hectic days.

The festival draws nearly 125,000 attendees, which for some can mean headaches and traffic jams. But Sundance also brings a diverse selection of films, talent, music and celebrities from around the world.

More than anything, Sundance brings us stories.

Beyond the glitz, The Globe is covering Sundance through film reviews, from “Promising Young Woman,” which tackles issues of sexual assault in the era of #metoo, to “Us Kids,” detailing the Florida school shooting that claimed 17 lives and spawned a wave of youth activism.

Expect dynamic visuals from our photographers covering performances at the Sundance ASCAP Music Café to the New Frontier exhibits showcasing cutting-edge VR and augmented reality technologies.

Our goal is to find stories from locals and non-locals alike.

An unexpected circumstance brings me on as the new editor-in-chief of The Globe, a role I am eager and enthusiastic to take on. Undoubtedly, covering the Sundance Film Festival is an exciting way to begin my tenure.

The Globe is student run, and in being so, tries to bring you – the SLCC student – stories through that unique lens.

The Globe is student run, and in being so, tries to bring you – the SLCC student – stories through that unique lens.