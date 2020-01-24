Brief power outage causes hiccup for Sundance festivalgoers

The 2020 Sundance Film Festival opened on Thursday, but that opening was slowed down by a brief power outage at Kimball Junction.

The outage, caused by a downed power line, occurred at 9:15 a.m. The outage affected stoplights in Kimball Junction and created a backup on Interstate 80 that filled the off-ramp, poured onto the exit lanes, and required Utah Highway Patrol troopers to direct traffic in Kimball Junction.

Kimball Junction is one of two entry points into downtown Park City, and this outage slowed festivalgoers as they made their way to Main Street. Rocky Mountain Power employees worked swiftly and restored power by 11 a.m.