‘Good Taste’ exhibit mixes good eats and good looks

The “Good Taste” exhibit, produced by students and alumni of Salt Lake Community College, brings the unlikely pairing of food and fashion together to design clothing inspired by cakes created by culinary students.

“Good Taste” is a collaboration between the culinary arts and fashion design programs. The exhibit celebrates Michael Ryan Andolsek, a former SLCC student who has gone on to study at Parsons School of Design.

The work for this exhibit started nearly two years ago and was presented on Autism Awareness Day in April 2019. Andolsek returned to SLCC to collaborate and celebrate his work on Sugar Art for Autism Cakes.

“It was an enjoyable collection. This is where I started my fashion design journey,” says Andolsek. “It’s fun to see my work displayed at the school this all started at. It is a very neat experience, and I am grateful for the school for presenting this opportunity.”

The cakes inspired looks from dresses to lingerie.

“They are all so different and unique. No two of them are the same and are very different,” says Andolsek when asked about his favorite piece in the show.

His sister, Hanna Andolsek, has a clear favorite, however.

“There is this one [design] that is black beaded on the bottom. It looks like it should be on a red carpet,” she says. “There is also this orange one that I got to try on that is beautiful and uses about 40 yards of fabric. It’s not every day that you get to try things like that on.”

The “Good Taste” exhibit is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at South City Campus through Jan. 31.