How to enjoy Sundance in Salt Lake City

The Sundance Film Festival is upon us, and while some like the hubbub and star gazing found in Park City, others prefer to steer clear of the traffic and the crowds.

Salt Lake City has a wide offering of Sundance musical performances, merchandise, and of course, plenty of movies to choose from.

There are five venues throughout the valley to take in screenings: the Tower Theatre, Broadway Centre Cinemas, the Salt Lake City Library, the Rose Wagner Center, and the Grand Theatre at South City Campus. Physical tickets are required to enter a venue, so purchase tickets online and pick them up at the Trolley Square box office at 700 East 500 South.

Patrons 21 and over can grab a cocktail and some grub while taking in nightly live music when visiting either the Festival Lounge at Copper Common or at East Liberty Tap House. Both events are hosted by Visit Salt Lake.

The Queer Lounge at the Daily is open to guests 18 and older and is hosting an eclectic mix of performances celebrating Utah’s LGBTQ culture during the festival. You can expect live music, burlesque, dance performances, drag shows and nightly trivia.

You can still load up on all your official gear by visiting the Sundance Film Festival store at Trolley Square. Stock up on t-shirts, hoodies, tote bags, journals and more without the Park City drive.

For more information on these and other happenings, visit the festival’s “How to Fest” page or download the interactive Sundance Film Festival 2020 app.

Gallery: Sundance Films showing in SLC

