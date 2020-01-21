Sundance 101: celebrating more than 40 years of film

Fast approaching 2020 Sundance Film Festival celebrates more than 40 years of cinematic excellence.

This year’s lineup features over 100 works, ranging from “Hillary,” a four-part documentary on Hillary Clinton’s life and work, to “Promising Young Woman,” a story about a once auspicious young woman who leads a double life upon her life plans being disrupted.

Screenings take place across 24 venues from Park City to Salt Lake City. The two main venues are the Eccles Theatre in Park City and the Grand Theatre at Salt Lake Community College’s South City Campus.

Landing tickets to get into screenings can require some maneuvering.

If possible, tickets should be purchased in advance at box offices or online through the Sundance website.

In the event tickets are sold out for a screening, arriving a few hours early and getting on a waitlist is the next-best method of securing tickets. Keeping an eye out for festivalgoers selling spare tickets can be worthwhile as tickets are often resold at face value. Otherwise, be prepared for long lines.

No parking will be provided through the festival, and with more than 120,000 people visiting Salt Lake City and Park City, street parking will be considerably harder to come by.

If catching a screening in Park City is on the docket, try to arrive early in the morning. For shorter and local commutes, both Park City and Salt Lake City boast clean, reliable and inexpensive public transports.

There are plenty of ways to stay entertained when not in a line.

The Freshmarket on Park Ave. in Park City is considered one of the best locations for spotting celebrities. If a Robert Redford sighting is of notable interest, he’s often found winding down at his restaurant Zoom, post-screening.

Easily recognizable faces will be abundant throughout Park City, so a chance sighting in a restaurant or hotel won’t be uncommon.

Visit the Sundance website for more information on features, tickets or transportation.