DC internships put Bruins in the Beltway

From ABC News to the Department of Defense, Salt Lake Community College assists all students who want to take advantage of internship opportunities — including out-of-state internships in Washington D.C.

Regardless of location, internships can help students explore potential careers while also creating a diverse network of industry professionals that students can potentially connect with during a future job search.

Each year, only a select few SLCC students have taken advantage of the Washington, D.C. Internship Program since its inception. The Washington D.C. internship program has allowed students to intern with congressional offices, trade organizations, and even the Smithsonian Institution.

Students who have participated in Washington D.C. internship program have often studied in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, in majors like political science and history; however, the Student Life and Leadership Office encourages STEM majors to also look into both local and national internships.

“[SLCC’s Washington D.C. internship program] allows students to have a life-changing experience in a new city while exploring their preferred career path,” describes Scott E. Brown, the local government relations director at the Library Square Center. “[The knowledge gained from the experience] allows students the opportunity to change their lives for the better.”

By completing an internship on the local or national level, students not only have the chance to earn work experience in their desired career sector, but they can earn college credit while doing so. This can range from three to six credits total depending on the specific program and department of choice.

“[Completing an internship] will help students learn the skills that they need before graduation and the start of their future career,” says Jennifer Benally, a career advisor at South City Campus.

Students need not worry if they don’t have any prior work experience to show recruiters, however.

“I always encourage students with no previous work experience to consider volunteering,” says Benally. “If students do not have any previous work or volunteer experience then I highly recommend that they meet with a career advisor in order to discuss further options.”

Although the cost of relocating to Washington D.C. for a semester may make any potential internship opportunity seem unfeasible, SLCC offers sponsorship opportunities to offset any potential living and housing costs.

To be eligible for an internship, students must meet the following requirements:

Competitive GPA. A letter of intent that outlines what areas/agencies you plan to contact for an internship opportunity Two letters of recommendation: One from a current professor describing your academic abilities.

One from an employer describing your initiative, motivation, and capabilities to succeed in the internship of choice. Current resume that describes any work, volunteer, and/or leadership experience. A two to three page writing sample. A current official or unofficial SLCC transcript.

For individualized help in finding national or local internship opportunities, students can make an appointment with a Career Coach through MySuccess on the MySLCC portal.

