Letter from the Editor: Take the leap

Dear Bruins,

As we dive into another semester at Salt Lake Community College, I challenge you to take a leap.

My name is Jenna Warby, the new editor-in-chief of The Globe Newspaper, and this is one of the biggest leaps I’ve taken yet. I started at SLCC as an anxious but eager and hopeful freshman with a vague idea about what I wanted to do with my life and the mark I wanted to leave on the world.

Fresh out of my first classes, I started at The Globe as the layout designer. Fast forward to today and I am writing to you as the editor-in-chief of the student-run newspaper that helped shape me into who I am now.

And at first, I was scared to take on this role that has such an impact on the students and on the community here. That was how I knew that taking on this job and leadership role was the exact thing that I needed to do.

Your time here at SLCC is meant for making those big decisions, making a mess or two and trying things you never thought were in the realm of possibility. Jump into the unknown and come out on the other side a little bit wiser and a little bit stronger. As I face challenges in this new role, I invite you to join me on that journey.

It can be easy to ignore these big moments in life when they appear; to say that you’ll accept them when they come around again, or that you are not worthy enough to welcome them. But I say differently. In this semester when these opportunities come, whether personal, career based or educational, take them!

Taking a chance on you, your future, and the possibilities that come with it can turn your time at SLCC into something not only memorable but life changing.

Moving into this new semester with the most dedicated and hardworking staff at my side, The Globe is proud to announce an official website relaunch for the newspaper as this issue hits the stands. It will have a brand-new look and feel that reflects the voices and views of the Bruin community in the best way possible, with easy access at the same domain name of globeslcc.com.

As all of this has been coming together, I am now ready to take this leap into the unknown. Imagine what you could do or be if you did the same?

Jenna Warby

Editor-In-Chief, The Globe Newspaper