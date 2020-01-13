SLCC previews legislative priorities ahead of 2020 general session

The Utah State Capitol will host the 2020 general session of the 63rd Utah State Legislature Jan. 27 through March 12.

75 state representatives and 29 state senators will meet during the 45-day session of the Utah State Legislature — all in the name of voting on new legislation. Additionally, they plan to create new state policies on issues like taxation, education and government spending.

To prepare for the upcoming session, Tim Sheehan, vice president of government and community relations at Salt Lake Community College, previewed the school’s legislative priorities during three brown bag lunch meetings Jan. 8-10 at South City, Taylorsville Redwood, and Jordan campuses.

SLCC is one of the member institutions of the Utah System of Higher Education. If the Utah State Legislature approves the USHE’s budget requests for fiscal year 2021, SLCC will be more capable of fulfilling its institutional goals and maintaining affordability for its students.

SLCC’s 2020 legislative priorities fall into four primary categories: performance funding, technical education funding, operation and maintenance, and SLCC initiatives.

Performance funding priorities are further divided into four subcategories: academic success initiatives, student support services and programs, secure institutional sustainability, and workforce development program.

Examples of SLCC’s legislative priorities include the creation of additional funding in areas such as transfer and articulation support, multicultural student success coordinators, the Utah Highway Patrol contract and campus safety, and tutors for STEM learning and student writing.

Visit the SLCC Government Relations page for more information about the school’s involvement in the 2020 general session.