Train Walk Poop: Happy dogs equal happy owners

Train Walk Poop is a pet services agency that specializes in working with dogs.

Run by Ryan Gwilliam, Train Walk Poop has made it their goal to make sure all pets and their owners are happy with their relationship. To achieve that, Train Walk Poop offers a variety of services such as daily walks, doggy day cares, and one-on-one training sessions; all at a significantly lower price than competitors.

Train Walk Poop aims to ensure both pets and pet owners are satisfied with training results. With over 30 dogs to work with on a daily basis, Gwilliam wants to make sure he and his staff get it right. To achieve this goal, every dog the company works with gets individual and personalized training sessions in the training room, specifically designed for one-on-one interactions.

“What makes me happiest is seeing a better relationship between the owner and their dogs,” says Gwilliam. “It’s ultimately what everybody wants … [to] see the owner and pet being able to understand each other and be on the same page.”

Along with personalized training sessions with each of the pets, Train Walk Poop also takes pets on individual walks.

“Walks typically last anywhere between 10-15 minutes because the walks can be mentally challenging for the dogs, so shorter is better,” explains Gwilliam. “During our walks, we also like to sneak in a little bit of obedience training … since dogs love walks, sneaking in that obedience training is a win-win.”

Train Walk Poop has worked with a myriad of dogs, ranging from small to large, young to old, furry to fuzzy. Even when it comes to dogs that other trainers couldn’t tame, the company claims it has seen great success with them.

Train Walk Poop has implemented a sorting system that reduces the chances of conflict between the dogs. Dogs with similar traits are grouped together while also given their own space, thus reducing conflict between the dogs.

Gwilliam looked into the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program to boost his business.

“We had stopped growing for a while and I was really frustrated by that, but once I finished the program, everything started moving in the right direction and has continued to grow each year,” says Gwilliam.

Train Walk Poop is located at 3162 S. 300 W. in South Salt Lake. For more information, visit their website or text 801-613-1364.