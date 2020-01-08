Dash2: Grit proving essential to success

From flying fighter jets in the United States Marine Corps to owning his own business, Brandon Knotts, the founder of Dash2 Group, is an alumnus of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program at Salt Lake Community College.

Knotts loved flying and his work teaching other Marines to fly, but kidney blockages ended his military career prematurely.

“How can I reinvent myself?” Knotts says he asked himself after his health setback.

With his technical hands-on experience in the Marines, he decided that a business in the IT sector would be a “logical transition” and pivoted towards helping businesses keep their computer software updated.

The Goldman Sachs program helped Knotts focus on the aspects of growing a company and some “core components of business.”

January marks Dash2’s nine-year anniversary. They have experienced a degree of success and are now projected to be one of the top companies in their sector.

Knotts says “coming to work, getting punched in the face, and [continuing] to come back” is how they have been able to overcome their challenges.

“Grit is the number one thing that makes you successful in starting a business,” he adds.

Knotts says Dash2 maintains strong relationships with their clients.

“Going to the job site and talking to the client about the service we are providing and how pleased they are about our customer service is what makes it all worth it,” he states.

Knotts is also very goal-oriented and writes at least once a week about what he is thankful for. In addition, he considers what wants to accomplish within the next day to the next week. According to Knotts, doing this helps him organize and prioritize his time.

The information technology sector is a busy and cutthroat world to operate in, but with a talented team like Dash2, expectations remain high.