Launch Leads CEO Scott Smith: ‘You have to believe in yourself’

For years, businesses have been utilizing the power of advertising to generate leads.

Launch Leads, a lead generating company based in Murray ran by Scott Smith, changes that game.

The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, headquartered at Salt Lake Community College, helps create opportunities for small businesses by providing access to resources such as capital and education. Launch Leads is one of these companies.

“[Launch Leads] is a B2B lead provider that creates opportunities for company based on their prospects and demographics,” Smith says.

Alternative lead generation has become quite popular in the business world as they shift from traditional methods, and companies like Launch Leads are there to fill the demand.

As CEO and president of Launch Leads, Smith studied business administration and management at Bluefield State College and has since served in several leadership and management roles, as well as sales. Through these experiences, he has learned the essential skills for running and growing a successful business, ultimately applying these skills into his current endeavor, Launch Leads.

“I am not the founder of Launch Leads. I took it over from someone else after working at Clearlink and have been an executive at Launch Leads for about five years,” Smith says. “I wasn’t looking for the [Launch Leads] position specifically. The opportunity presented itself and I wanted to explore my options and I saw the potential for growth for this business.”

When asked to give advice to students looking to pursue careers involving leadership, Smith says it’s important to be true to yourself.

“Be authentic and genuine,” Smith says. “You need to show that you really care for your employees, in turn you will gain respect.”

Smith also preaches the importance of confidence.

“You have to believe in yourself. You will most likely get rejected and turned down several times before given a chance, and that is okay. Being confident that you are the best person for the job is so important for this type of role,” Smith says.

Going forward, Smith says his biggest goals for Launch Leads is to continue growing while also creating an enjoyable client experience.

“I believe that being a profitable business and a quality service goes hand in hand in the business world,” Smith says. “In order to be profitable, you have to have a quality service that clientele actually enjoy.”