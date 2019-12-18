Photos: Local holiday lights

Globe photographer Will Samsky visited Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City and Christmas Street in Sugar House to capture some of the holiday displays that have captivated multiple generations of Utahns.

Lights at Temple Square first started in 1965, while Christmas Street in Sugar House began in 1947. Thousands of families enjoy the holiday displays every year.

The lights go off in Temple Square on Dec. 31, while Christmas Street shuts down on Jan. 2, 2020.

