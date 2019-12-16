6 holiday markets for last-minute shoppers

With the days until Christmas dwindling down, here are six last-minute shopping options that will help you spread holiday cheer while also supporting small Utah businesses.

Salt & Honey Market

A former pop-up shop turned permanent staple in The Gateway shopping district, Salt & Honey Market showcases the talent of local artists and crafters alike. This is a great place to find unique handmade gifts as well as vintage goods for very reasonable prices.

Not only do they have their shop in the Gateway, but they’ve recently acquired a new space in the heart of Salt Lake City’s 9th & 9th neighborhood. Opening in January 2020, this new location will have holiday market items and workshops where you can make your own crafts to gift to others or, of course, keep for yourself.

Locations

Gateway: 111 S. Rio Grande (next to Abercrombie) in Salt Lake City

9th & 9th: 926 E. 900 S. in Salt Lake City

Hours

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday

Made in Utah Winter Fest

Another Gateway staple that you can catch the first few weekends in December. Free and open to the public, this annual winter market showcases some of Utah’s top artists, musicians, artisans, and product makers, including breweries, distilleries, restaurants and food trucks, along with many more local businesses.

Besides the opportunity to do some holiday shopping, attendees will also be able to see winter decorations and lights, live music, take advantage of free photo-ops and hot winter-themed beverages.

Location

18 N. Rio Grande St. in Salt Lake City

Remaining dates

Dec. 21 and 22

Hours

1-9 p.m. Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Sunday

The Holiday Craft Market

Located at the Finch Lane Gallery, the 36th annual holiday craft market runs through Dec. 21. This holiday craft market is home to a variety of Utah-based artwork, including jewelry, ceramics, textiles, artwork, prints, glasswork, holiday decorations, artisan foods, and more.

Location

1330 E. 100 S. in Salt Lake City

Hours

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

The Hive – Holiday Pop-Up Markets

Located at Trolley Square, spend your December weekends shopping for local goods at The Hive – Holiday Pop-Up Markets. The event provides a space for local businesses and artisans sell food, clothing and accessories, pottery, artwork, crafts, and other merchandise. Free admission.

Location

367 Trolley Sq. in Salt Lake City

Remaining dates

Dec. 20, 21 and 22

Hours

5-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday

Pop Up Market at the Shops at South Town

On Dec. 21 and 22, The Shops at South Town will host a holiday pop-up market to help inspire fun ideas for holiday gifts, as well as give locals the opportunity to support small businesses by purchasing locally made gifts, goods and treats.

Location

10450 S. State Street in Sandy, in the Atrium wing near Home Goods.

Hours

9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday

Downtown Salt Lake Winter Farmers Market

No better way to kill two birds with one stone than by shopping for your holiday dinner and last-minute Christmas gifts at the Downtown Salt Lake Winter Farmers Market. This market features late-season vegetables, grass-fed meats, dairy, honey, eggs, baked goods, and plenty of seasonal items for the holidays.

Location

Rio Grande Depot, 300 S. Rio Grande St. in Salt Lake City

Next event

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday