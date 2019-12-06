INK showcases work of SLCC art alumni

For nearly a decade, Salt Lake Community College visual art and design alumni have found support among peers and faculty.

INK is an online source for SLCC graphic design students who share a passion for visual communication. The group supports creative and professional growth among visual art students and creative professionals by sharing job opportunities, scholarships, design news, and other resources.

Casey Kim and Nadya Bratt, two Visual Art and Design alumni students, founded INK in 2010. After they graduated, Kerry Gonzales, an associate professor in Visual Art and Design, took over the group.

Gonzales works diligently to advocate and support her current students and alumni.

INK Show

INK’s Alumni Art and Design Group Show, presented in the east entrance of the Center for Arts and Media, features numerous works and collages displayed by each artist.

2019 INK Show exhibitors This year’s exhibit includes work from these SLCC alumni: Ben Heighton

Stephanie Smith

Lauren Waters

Em Veylupek

Erin Salazar

Trina Polta

Andrew Malin

Todd Erickson

Ingrid Shoemaker

Lauren Erickson

Each artist demonstrates their creative work that consists of photography, graphic design and multimedia.

Andrew Malin, a 2012 SLCC Visual Art and Design alumnus, is featured in this year’s INK Show. His work details the process of taking a “Ruthless” comic book from script to published work.

Malin arranges the script of the comic to a penciled picture, to finally an ink and lettering version, also including that every artist who adds to the comic’s production contributes their own interpretation.

Stephanie Smith, a 2013 SLCC Visual Art and Design alumna, has always had an interest in design and photography. Since graduating, she has established Stephanie Smith Photography, in which she specializes in bride and groom portraiture.

Featured in this year’s INK Show, Smith displays the process of how her work in photography is portrayed from her vision of each session. Telling a story through the lens of her camera, Smith demonstrates pre- and post-production, as well as before and after raw formatting.

INK aiding students closer to their career

Gonzales says she is proud to “share the talents of many creative directions taken by graphic design alumni of INK during the annual exhibit.”

“I choose alumni from over 200 [people] who I keep in contact with,” adds Gonzales.

A large number of job openings and internships exist in the graphic design industry, so to help students and alumni access this information, INK lists these postings regularly on its website.

The 2019 INK Show is open to the public through Jan. 10, 2020, in the Edna Runswick Taylor Foyer at the South City Campus.