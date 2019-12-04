Photos: Native American Indian Exhibition

The American Indian Student Leadership Club and the Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs hosted several events in November to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.

On Nov. 16, traditional native dance and food were on display at the Native American Indian Exhibition. One of the dances performed is known as the chicken dance, which imitates the mating dance of prairie chickens and features dancers in traditional dress.

Legend says a young man went on a hunting trip and killed prairie chicken to feed his family. Later that night, the chicken visited him in a dream and made a bargain. He would teach the man a dance, which the man would vow to teach others. If the man failed to do so, the chicken would return and kill him — an end similar to the bird’s own fate.

