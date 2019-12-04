John Peters of Interpretive Graphics: Small business fosters ‘creative freedom’

Interpretive Graphics products can be seen throughout Utah and other states, including at historical sites and the University of Utah. Increasing product visibility is always a goal for current CEO John Peters.

Peters, who took over the company from his father, Jim, says the reason for his success is knowing how to establish, maintain and grow a small business. His recipe for success, in part, comes from utilizing the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program.

Peters studied business management at the U. and says his motivation to run a successful business started with the desire to “control his own livelihood” and have “creative freedom.” He also received guidance from his father, who owned Interpretive Graphics until 2012.

Interpretive Graphics creates exterior interpretive and historical signs, markers and exhibits. The business is involved in all aspects of the process, including development, planning, design, production graphics, fabrication and installation.

After Peters began working for his family business in 2003, he knew there were select things that made the company different from others. He strives to have and maintain personal relationships with his co-workers, customers and suppliers, making the work environment healthy and productive.

“I always submit several drafts of a product, proofreading every step of the way, ensuring the information and graphics convey the correct message. We also perform quality control checks,” he says. “Accuracy is key.”

Although Peters has always been motivated to create a functional business that mutually benefits himself, his employees and his customers, he knew that he had to pursue more education to make that vision a reality. The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program helped him do just that.

Through the program, small business owners are able to learn different techniques to help them with financing, among other skills.

“The program gave me confidence and knowledge, knowledge that I could use in the financial side of the business, so when I was given the opportunity to purchase a competitor’s business, I took it. Because of this, business has increased,” Peters says. “I absolutely recommend the program to other small businesses — it’s like getting your master’s degree in business in a condensed period of time.”

Interpretive Graphics products can be seen throughout the nation. The signs include realistic pictures and graphics, as well as detailed information about a given place.

Shelly Moss has worked for the company for about 25 years. She spent her first 20 years freelancing, but has settled in a permanent full-time position.

“[Interpretive Graphics] is a great place to work. I am able to work on special projects that interest me along with having lots of creative freedom,” Moss says. “I have enjoyed my time getting to work for both Jim and John.”

Peters and his employees, like Moss, strive to produce detailed work that will catch a passerby’s eye. They have seen success in doing so since the completion of the program and hope to keep spreading their work throughout all 50 states.