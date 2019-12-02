SLCC to observe World AIDS Day

Salt Lake Community College will celebrate and remember World AIDS Day.

The event will be 4 p.m. Wednesday in South City Campus room 1-140. An education and social hour will take place from 4-5 p.m. and a screening of the film “Target Zero: Preventing HIV Transmission” will show from 5-8 p.m.

All students are encouraged to wear red to help celebrate and raise awareness.

Observed annually on Dec. 1 since 1988, World AIDS Day enables organizations and individuals to bring attention to the HIV epidemic. The day aims to increase HIV awareness and knowledge, and allows community members to speak out against HIV stigma.

All members of the SLCC community are welcome to attend. Snacks will be provided.

This event is a collaboration between the Gender and Sexuality Student Resource Center, SLCC Civically Engaged Scholars, The Multicultural Student Council, The Thayne Center and the Center for Health and Counseling.

As a follow up to this event, the Center for Health and Counseling will be providing STI/HIV testing as well as other health assessments Jan. 28, 2020, at the Redwood Campus Student Center.