‘Keep a Bruin Warm’ shields students from the cold

Way to go, Bruins!

The “Keep A Bruin Warm” event held this past week in the Taylorsville Redwood Student Center was a great success, and fewer members of the Bruin family will be cold this winter.

Thanks to the support of caring donors, the drive collected 83 usable items, including blankets, jackets, coats, warm hats and gloves. The event was small, but the intentions were great. There were a number of happy faces excited to donate and voice concerns about homelessness and other campus poverty issues.

The event’s organizers hope that with these types of events, more students will be inspired to take an active role in helping fellow Bruins in need. They would also like to encourage more faculty and staff to take a more active role in spreading awareness of campus poverty, and encourage discussion to help break the silence, the outdated ideas and the stigma associated with poverty and homelessness.

Students living in their cars or in other stressful situations need and deserve our support and encouragement. The message the organizers would like to share is that these are some of the hardest-working and dedicated students on campus. The strength, tenacity, and personal character it takes to endure daily survival while obtaining an education should be respected and supported, not ignored or disparaged.

Also, any help or resources available to those in need also includes any faculty or staff in need, and are not exclusively for students.

If you or anyone you know needs any of these warm items, please do not hesitate to ask for help. You can contact Kelly Brown at kbrow307@bruinmail.slcc.edu. Also, feel free to drop by the Thayne Center, which is located in room 020 of the Taylorsville Redwood Student Center.