Students share favorite budget-friendly meals

College students are always looking for meals that are quick and inexpensive. Here are a few easy ideas from fellow students.

Braeden Yeo: minestrone

Braeden Yeo is a Salt Lake Community College student majoring in English with an emphasis in creative writing. She likes to clean out the fridge by making minestrone soup.

“I pretty much put whatever produce I have in a pot,” Yeo says.

Minestrone has been Yeo’s easy college meal for the last couple of years.

“It’s cheap, it’s easy, and it’s a great way to get rid of any leftovers in your fridge that would otherwise be thrown away,” she says.

Josh Seeley: ramen noodles

Josh Seeley, a University of Utah student majoring in finance, enjoys ramen noodles.

“I like to add an egg and some vegetables to my top ramen, because it adds nutrients and makes your everyday ramen more of a treat,” Seeley says, adding he likes to change it up with some grilled chicken and steamed rice as a hardy alternative.

Jane Fairbairn: macaroni and cheese

Jane Fairbairn, a legal student at SLCC, loves macaroni and cheese. She thinks it’s delicious, quick to make and, according to Fairbarin, “it’s cheesy.”

Delaney Deus: salad

Nursing student Delaney Deus enjoys salads as a benefit of cleaning out the fridge.

“It makes me feel like I’m healthy afterwards,” Deus says.